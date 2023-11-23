Vijayawada: National Postal TT tournament inaugurated

Vijayawada: The 39th All India Postal Table Tennis tournament was inaugurated at Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor stadium here on Wednesday by Col V Ramulu, Chief Postmaster General, Andhra Pradesh Circle, Vijayawada.



DSVR Murthy, Postmaster General, Vijayawada Region and Sandesh Mahadevappa, Director of Postal Services (HQ), AP Circle and other officers participated in the inaugural ceremony. Hosted by the Department of Posts, Andhra Pradesh Circle, the tournament will be held till November 26.

The department of posts is conducting sports/cultural events at national level in 15 categories that include cricket, carroms, kabaddi, chess, badminton, volleyball, basketball, hockey etc besides cultural events. Previously AP Circle organized All India Sports events in Table Tennis (2017) & Badminton ((2019) categories and is currently organizing the Table Tennis tournament.

The tournament will be conducted in Men/Women singles, doubles and Veteran categories for which draws have been drawn by the Chief Postmaster General, AP Circle. Nearly 150 players are participating from 15 states across the country and finals are scheduled to be held on November 26.