Vijayawada: Nellore rly station gets new makeover with upgrade

Vijayawada : The upgrading work of Nellore Railway Station taken up under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode has been steadily progressing. The Station located on the Grand Trunk route is being upgraded to provide world class amenities with elegant features.

The station redevelopment works have been awarded under EPC mode to SCL Infratech of Hyderabad and it is targeted for completing the works within a short span of 21 months.

A new building is being constructed on the west side, while the existing buildings on east side and north side are being extended to suit the requirements of rail users. Along with it, refurbishing as well facade improvements of the buildings is also being undertaken.

In the first phase of station up gradation, setting up of site offices, concrete testing lab, storage sheds for stacking of materials, construction of temporary sheds for Railway court and GRP offices has been completed. Concreting of foundations and columns in all the buildings has also been completed.

In the east side building, concreting of roof slabs of ground floor, 1st floor and 2nd floor slabs were completed. In the west side building, concreting of foundations and roof slabs of ground floor, 1st floor, 2nd floor, 3rd floor were completed. In the north side building, foundations and columns are completed and centring and shuttering of ground floor roof slab is in progress.

Air concourse related construction works of 36 metre width are going on all platforms (1 to 4) in which concreting of foundations, columns and launching of girders is also completed while the flooring works are in progress. With regards to subway extension, the crucial part which is underneath the track is completed and RH girders have been removed from the track. Eighty per cent of the work is completed and other works are in progress.

With regards to other works, erection of cover over platforms stanchions on all platforms is completed and 80 per cent of Galvalume sheet works have been completed. Simultaneously, construction of permanent court building, ground level reservoir with 6 lakh litres capacity, sewage treatment plant of 870 Kilolitres are almost in final stages of completion.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has advised officials to ensure proper execution of works at all stages so as to ensure that the station upgrade works are completed in a timely manner. He also instructed the executing authorities to carry out the works by taking all necessary safety precautions, while ensuring least inconvenience to the rail users.