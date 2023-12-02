  • Menu
Vijayawada: Never sought BJP elders' help despite harassment says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan addressing party leaders at party state office in Mangalagiri on Friday

Highlights

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said that youth should come forward to participate in voting to elect the right leaders.

Vijayawada : Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said that youth should come forward to participate in voting to elect the right leaders. He said that the Jana Sena was committed to the integrity of our country and welfare of people.

Addressing party leaders at party central office in Mangalagiri on Friday, Pawan Kalyan said that Jana Sena has huge strength of youth force. The party got recognition of BJP leaders at Delhi for having huge youth force and commitment towards integrity of country, he said, adding that the party contested in eight places in Telangana elections.

Pawan said the Jana Sena never gave up its struggle for protecting the interests of people, though the ruling party stopped screening of his movies and threatened him. He said that he never approached BJP elders in Delhi seeking their support for protection. He said that the party activists should fight for their cause to get recognition.

