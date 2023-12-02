Live
- Khammam: Tight security in place for counting day
- DK Shiva Kumar to arrive in Hyderabad today ahead of election results
- 9 YouTube channels spreading fake news, misinformation in India, reveals PIB; check list
- Maruti Suzuki sales rise 3.39% to 1.64 lakh units
- Stock market rallies on macro data, FII inflows
- Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S24 to Offer Flattened Screen, Titanium Build, and More
- Mfg sector sees robust growth during Nov
- Della Leaders Club opens Hyd Chapter
- Tirupati: Octopus mock drill held at Govindaraja Swamy temple
- GST mop-up zooms 15% to Rs 1.68 lakh cr
Just In
Vijayawada: Never sought BJP elders’ help despite harassment says Pawan Kalyan
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said that youth should come forward to participate in voting to elect the right leaders.
Vijayawada : Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said that youth should come forward to participate in voting to elect the right leaders. He said that the Jana Sena was committed to the integrity of our country and welfare of people.
Addressing party leaders at party central office in Mangalagiri on Friday, Pawan Kalyan said that Jana Sena has huge strength of youth force. The party got recognition of BJP leaders at Delhi for having huge youth force and commitment towards integrity of country, he said, adding that the party contested in eight places in Telangana elections.
Pawan said the Jana Sena never gave up its struggle for protecting the interests of people, though the ruling party stopped screening of his movies and threatened him. He said that he never approached BJP elders in Delhi seeking their support for protection. He said that the party activists should fight for their cause to get recognition.