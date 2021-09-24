Vijayawada: Nobel laureate advises students to take risk

Vijayawada: Nobel laureate Dr M Stanley Whittingham addressing the convocation of VIT-AP University as chief guest said that it is the first step to next part of your life experience. He advised the students to travel the world, take advantage of every opportunity, take risks and always connect with your mentors. "Grab the opportunity, have dreams, be patient, research will take time. May be one of you will have my experience this what you can anticipate," he said.



He also mentioned three important points from his Nobel speech—Science is interdisciplinary, Science is international it has no boundaries and Science can solve pandemics be it Covid or Global warming. He expressed satisfaction that India encouraging young scientists. You all should think of clean, safe and healthy environment. "This is time to move on with your life. Remember money is not everything," he said and wished VIT-AP to celebrate many convocations.

VIT-AP University conducted virtual convocation for the class of 2021 on Thursday.

Earlier, Dr M Stanley Whittingham virtually inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi Block, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy Block, Savithribai Phule Block and the Rock plaza (Student Activity Centre).

Director of Microsoft India Mayurika Singh who was guest of honour praised the students' spectacular achievements and said, "Be very proud that you are graduating from a top-class institution VIT-AP. She shared her graduation and first job experience. She advised them not to sweat for small things, take chance and learn to work on blank canvas.

Founder and Chancellor of VIT Dr G Viswanathan presided over the convocation ceremony along with vice-presidents of VIT Dr Sekar Viswanathan, Dr Sankar Viswanathan, GV Selvam, executive director DR Sandhya Pentareddy and assistant vice-president Kadambari Viswanathan. Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy and the Registrar Dr CLV Sivakumar, the faculty and the staff were present.

Out of 460 students, the University presented 10 gold medallists, two PhDs and rank holders from Bachelor, Master, and PhD Degrees in Engineering and BBA.