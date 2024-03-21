Vijayawada: NTR district cops take out flag march across district

Vijayawada : In order to instil confidence among the people in view of the forthcoming general elections, the NTR district police took out flag march at various places across the district on Thursday.

Following the instructions of commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata, the deputy commissioners of police Adhiraj Singh Rana, K Srinivasa Rao and T Harikrishna supervised the flag march at various places at Chittinagar, Nehru Bomma Centre, Komala Vilas, Panja Centre in the limits of Two Town police station under the supervision of ACP Muralikrishna Reddy.

Likewise, Tiruvuru ACP S Muralimohan organised the flag march at Musurumilli village in the limits of Mylavaram police station, Vutukuru and Gampalagudem villages in the limits of Gampalagudem police station limits. Inspectors and 200 civil, armed reserve and paramilitary forces along with APSP teams participated in the flag march.

The police officers addressing the people said that the police are always there to protect them to allow them to exercise their right to vote without fear or favour.

They appealed to people to exercise their right to vote fearlessly and it is their responsibility to provide protection to them.