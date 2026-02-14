532 Naxals killed in CG since Jan 2024: Dy CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Friday said 532 Naxalites have been killed, 2004 arrested and 2,700 have surrendered since January 2024 in the state, adding that the government was committed to ending the Maoist menace by March 31.

Addressing a press conference to highlight achievements of the Home department, a portfolio he holds, Sharma also asserted that sustained security operations and rehabilitation efforts are yielding significant results in the fight against Naxalism.

"The government's resolve against Naxalism is clear. We are working with full force to ensure that Naxalism is completely eradicated from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026," he said.