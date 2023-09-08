Vijayawada: NTR district to receive 15,000 Electronic Voting Machines today

Vijayawada : The Electoral roll Special Summary Revision-2024 in the district was successfully completed. BLOs and other officers concerned have finished their task of re-verification and enquiry of the voters’ details by conducting door-to-door visits, informed NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao.

While organising a meeting with the leaders of all political parties, as part of Special Summary Revision, at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Collector said that they had organised a door-to-door voters’ verification programme for one month, starting from July 21 to August 21.

During the process, all the political party leaders had given good support in the verification of the voters list. The officials have collected 78,586 requests regarding Forms 6, 7 and 8. He said that they had uploaded the collected data to the Election Commission website from time to time and added that they also ordered that all the 78,586 applications that were received should be resolved in a stipulated time.

Collector Dilli Rao further informed that they were making efforts to prepare a comprehensive and transparent voter list. An Integrated Draft Electoral Roll would be published on October 17 and the final Electoral list would be published on January 5. He clarified that the new voter’s registration process was a continuous process.

He asked the youth whose age is above 18 years to register as a voter. Referring to the EVMs, he said that about 15,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATS (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) which are allotted for the district would reach Vijayawada on September 8 from Bengaluru. The EVM along with VVPAT would be kept in the godown at Gollapudi in the presence of political party representatives.

DRO K Mohan Rao, YSRCP representative P Rajasekhar, TDP representative L Siva Ram Prasad, Borra Kiran from Congress, and others attended.