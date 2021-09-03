Vijayawada: Occupancy in RTC buses zooms to 63%

Vijayawada: With Covid cases gradually decreasing in the State, the passenger occupancy in buses operated by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Krishna region is increasing steadily.

The RTC Krishna region operates 1,050 buses which include long distance routes like Vijayawada-Hyderabad, Vijayawada-Bengaluru, Vijayawada-Chennai, Vijayawada-Chittoor etc. Due to impact of Covid and curfew, the passenger occupancy ratio came down to 37 per cent in May 2021. The RTC could not operate buses full time. Now, the RTC is operating long distance services without hurdles.

Krishna regional manager G Nagendra Prasad told 'The Hans India' that the occupancy ratio of RTC buses operated by the region gradually increased to 63 percent by September 1, 2021. He said the ratio was 45 in June, 50 percent in July and 52 percent in August.

He said the occupancy ratio has gradually increased as passengers are travelling comfortably in the buses. He said the RTC is implementing 'No mask No entry' rule very strictly and sanitisation is done at the bus stations and depots itself.

The RTC also resumed the hire bus services from September 1. The Krishna region operating 290 hire buses. Altogether, the Krishna region is operating 1,340 buses which include 1,050 RTC buses and 290 hire buses with occupancy 63 per cent. Bus occupancy likely to increase further with re-opening of educational institutions and more students will travel to districts and towns for education.

The RTC also started issuing bus passes to the students. The RTC used to get Rsl.40 crore per day before Covid. Now, the income drastically dropped during the lockdown in April and May, 2021. The revenue increased to Rs1.10 crore per day in August 2021 and likely to increase further in the coming months, if Covid cases decline further and more passengers travel in the buses.