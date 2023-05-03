Vijayawada: Officials asked to expedite Ambedkar Smriti Vanam works

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the ongoing construction works of Dr BR Ambedkar's 125 feet statue (Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam) at Swarajya Maidan here on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said the Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam is a great project and asked the officials to expedite the works. He asked them to maintain quality in work.

He directed the contractors to complete the works in the stipulated time including the main statue works. During his visit, the commissioner observed the construction works of footpath, landscape, compound wall etc.,

The commissioner further directed to take necessary action to oust the rainwater stagnated on the premises of the Smrithi Vanam. APIIC, Municipal Corporation officials accompanied the commissioner.