Vijayawada: Officials told to ensure transparency in voters list

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said the officials have been preparing a transparent and comprehensive voter’s list.



As part of the Special Summary Revision -2024, he inspected the voter’s changes, additions, and removal process here on Thursday. He observed the door-to-door verification process under the jurisdiction of polling booths Nos 185 and 186 in Machavaram. During the visit, he verified voters list with the denizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao said that the BLOs had participated in the door-to-door voter verification process for one month from July 21 to August 21 in the district. He said they have found around 60,000 voters which came under the category of deceased, migrated, and repetition of voters. The Collector said that they would complete the entire process by September 7 and it will be submitted to the election commission on September 8. He also requested the public to extend their support to the BLOs during the voters’ verification.

West Constituency ERO Udaya Bhaskara Rao, AERO D Venkata Lakshmi, Deputy Tahsildar Abdul Dariya, and others accompanied the Collector.