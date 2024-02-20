Live
Vijayawada: Officials told to prepare for pulse polio on March 3
Collector Dilli Rao instructs them to ensure 100% vaccination
Vijayawada: District Collector S Dilli Rao in a virtual meeting here on Monday instructed the officials of district task force to work in coordination to make pulse polio programme hundred per cent successful on March 3.
Along with District Medical and Health Department officials, the officials of ICDS, Labour department, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, urban development, MEPMA, RTC, Railway and others participated in the virtual meeting.
The District Collector said a massive pulse polio programme would be conducted at booth-level on March 3 and house to house survey would be conducted on March 4 and 5 to find out any leftover children to administer polio drops.
He said that 2,48,868 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years are in the district. For administering polio drops, 1,008 booths would be set up and in addition to 34 mobile booths.
The officials should coordinate with ASHA workers and ANMs at field-level to administer polio drops to the children below five years. High risk areas should be identified and points should be selected at bus stations and
railway stations. DMHO Dr M Suhasini, district immunization officer Dr Amruta, District AIDS, Leprosy and TB officer Dr J Usha Rani, DPMO Dr P Navin, district educational officer UV Subba Rao, District women and child welfare officer G Uma Devi and others of various departments were present.