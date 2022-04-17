Vijayawada: Officials told to take up desiltation works, anti-larval operations

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has instructed the VMC public health department officials to take measures for the desiltation of major drainsand ensure flow of drain water in Ajit Singh Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Kandrika, Devi Nagar and other areas in the city.

The Municipal Commissioner on Saturday visited various colonies and inspected the outfall drains and other main drains. He enquired about the drainage system and instructed the officials to ensure that the storm and drain waters flow without any hindrance.

He instructed the officials to ensure that hyacinth should be removed immediately from the major outfall drain in the Kandrika area. He suggested that the town planning department provide maps and other details to the ward secretariat staff to maintain the details of the major drains in their respective ward limits.

He instructed the officials to take up anti-larvae operations and speed up the fogging, spraying and dumping of oil ball in the stagnated water and side drains. He suggested to the officials to use the drones for anti-larvae operations if it is not possible manually. Before that he inspected the Highway between Benz Circle and Ramavarappadu junction and instructed the horticulture department to take up beautification of plants and trees along the highway. He also inspected the Inner Ring Road and Budameru drains in Ajit Singh Nagar area.

The Commissioner carried out the inspection in view of the multiple problems being faced by a large number of residents living in Ajit Singh Nagar, Kandrika, Devi Nagar, Rajiv Nagar etc., as the residents are suffering due to poor drainage system, mosquito menace and stagnation of water in the colonies during the rainy season.

VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar, chief medical and health officer Dr G Geetabai, Executive Engineer V Srinivas, health officer D Ramakoteswara Rao and others accompanied the commissioner.