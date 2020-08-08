Vijayawada: One needs luck, ability to enter film industry, says Kedar Shankar

Vijayawada: "Entry into the film industry is not a red carpet. Luck, confidence and ability will make a path for entry", said Mynepalli Kedar Shankar, a character artiste from Vijayawada.



Interacting with 'The Hans India', Shankar recollected his past and said that he was not given any encouragement in his childhood by his teachers though he had more interest in acting.

After his studies, Shankar joined a medical company as a representative and started his career but his thoughts were always in touch with theatre and movies. He joined a theatre group and tried to develop his acting talent. But there also he couldn't continue because of his profession. However, he was associated with Sumadhura Kala Niketan and acted in a couple of plays.

Introduction of C Umamaheswara Rao was a small break in his life because his acting bud evolves into a new leaf. Shankar sailed some time with Umamaheswara Rao and performed small roles in his projects like 'Himabindu', 'Ankuram' and 'Mounam'. He also participated in story discussions and other production activities. Like that his ambition again started growing and tried to do some projects. With the help of his like-minded friends, he did two projects like "Pragathi Bharatam" and 'Pandaga Chesukundam Raa'. Both were telecasted – again no hope of acting in movies or TV shows.

At that stage he moved to Hyderabad and started trials to fulfil his goal. He also acted in TV serials like 'Mahalakshmi', 'Adade Adharam', 'Sikharam'. Shankar said that he got recognition with his performance in 'Adade Adharam'.

'Pelli chupulu', had given a big break and he was recognized by the industry. Till now he acted in 50 movies like 'Villege lo Vinayakudu', 'Eerojullo', 'Arjun Suraavaram', 'Nepolian', 'Sailaja Reddy Alludu', 'Mahrishi', 'Mahanubhavudu'.

Though he was busy in films, Shankar did not neglect his interest towards theatre and acted in a play 'Rajigadu Rajyaadu' written by Dr Vijaya Bhaskar and directed by Govada Venkat. Sankar said that he did some projects like 'Nenu saitam' for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and 'Modati Adugu' (based on mid-day meals), which was screened in International short film festival and recently 'Vijaya Sikharam' a serial.

"It is very important for an artiste to have physical fitness, concentration, involvement in character, having full knowledge about relation with other character," said MK Sankar. He advised the aspirants to enter into film industry to be habituated for meditation and yoga to improve their concentration and reading books to update for future.