Vijayawada: 'Online registration of firms arrested administrative delays'

Vijayawada: Online registration of firms has been introduced to avoid corruption which also helped in avoiding administration delays, said Assistant PF Commissioner Sadhu Srikanth Reddy while addressing the workshop on 'Provident Fund awareness' organised by the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation here on Thursday.

The EPFO has introduced UAN number for the members of the provident fund by seeding it with Aadhaar. Now the members could file claims from their mobiles, Srikanth Reddy said. "Even the claim status could be learnt immediately," he said.

In order to avoid wrong claims, digital live certification is introduced, he said.

"The PF subscribers could use India Post Payment Bank app to collect live certificate from their house," he said.

The Assistant PF Commissioner said that nomination could be done through e-nomination.

Assistant PF Commissioner Kasa Surender said that corruption was curtailed to a large extent with the introduction of digitisation.

Treasurer of AP Chambers Akkaiah Naidu complimented the introduction of drastic changes in the system for the improvement. The government introduced penalisation for tax evaders and even started punishing the corrupt officers. He recalled that the Central government forcibly retired about 60 IRS officers after it was found that they had amassed enormous wealth through corrupt means.

He advised the employers who were present in the workshop not to be complacent in paying the deducted amount to the EPFO.

The participants put forward their grievances to the PF officers who assured them that they would be solved.

Earlier, general secretary of AP Chambers B Rajasekhar welcomed the gathering and introduced the two assistant provident fund commissioners.