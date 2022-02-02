Vijayawada: Orvakal water supply scheme for judicial preview

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) is going to undertake the work of design, supply, construction, test and commissioning of external water supply scheme to MIH Orvakal (Phase-I under Package-1) In Kurnool district under Operate and Maintenance for 3 years.

The corporation APIC submitted the RFP to the judge, Judicial Preview, Guntur in respect of the work.

All the stakeholders, service providers, aspirant bidders and general public are requested to furnish their advice, comments, remarks, and objections, if any, to the judicial preview committee through the following online websites on or before February 2, 2022 till 5 pm to the following IDs. Website link: https://judicialpreview.ap.gov.in Email id: 1) [email protected] [email protected]