Vijayawada: Over 2,000 participate in 'Ahimsa Run'

Vijayawada (NTR district): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president and Olympian PT Usha flagged off 'JITO Ahimsa Run' along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and NTR district Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Sunday.

Over 2,000 runners took part in the event. Kids, youth, men, women and some aged people also participated in this run and completed their respective runs successfully. The run was organised in 3 km, 5 km and 10 km for both men and women.

For the 10 km run, participants went to Benz Circle and took a U-turn and went to Vinayaka temple via MG road and police control room flyover and returned to the stadium.

Similarly, the participants of 5 km run went to Benz Circle and took a U-turn and passed on MG road up to Kalyan Jewellers and later returned to the stadium. Whereas the 3 km run participants started from the IGMC stadium and went to Benz Circle and took a U-turn and returned to the stadium.

Later, Minister for Health Vidadala Rajani along with PT Usha gave cash prizes and medals to the winners. Speaking on the occasion, IOA president and Rajya Sabha Member PT Usha said that Vijayawada is known for being good talented runners and sprinters and many won medals at the national championships. It was a great day that a big number of people participated in the JITO Ahimsa run irrespective of age factor, she said.

Minister Vidadala Rajani appreciated JITO for conducting the run aiming for World Peace and Non-Violence. Not only for peace and non-violence but for a better health point of view, people should participate in sports and games, she said.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, DCP Vishal Gunni, JITO Founder Chairman Ramesh Jain, Vijayawada Chapter Chairman Ashok Golecha, Chief Secretary Manish Doshi, Ladies Wing Chairperson Trapti Jain, Chief Secretary Sangeeta Nanwat and Andhra Pradesh Athletic Association General Secretary Akula Hyma, Gannavaram Airport Director Lakshmikanth Reddy, Dr G Samaram, Dr MC Das and others

participated.