Vijayawada: Pandemic fails to put brakes on Veerala's creative activities

Vijayawada: Covid pandemic has created dullness among the armature and professional theatre groups due to lack of activities, however, some of the creative persons have been keeping creative flames alive and working on future projects.

Among these few people is, of course, scriptwriter Veerla Varasada Rao, who used this lockdown period to think about the future and give something new to the audiences when they return to theatre in near future.

'The Hans India' interacted with the scriptwriter Veerla Varaprasada Rao, who actively utilized this forced gap for his writings.

"I don't want to be idle anytime and I want to be active to motivate myself. During the first wave of Covid, I designed a playlet for ladies and that was presented by all lady actors under the direction of Saritha. It was received well by the audience as well as critics. Sumadhura Kala Niketan gave an opportunity to write comedy playlets for their script writing competitions", said Veerla.

Veerla Varaprasad Rao was born in 1953 in Vijayawada and did his graduation from Andhra University. He worked in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. He was encouraged by his parents James and Mangamma. Veerla's first playlet 'Tandri Prema' was written in 1970. Since then, he penned many dramas like "Aakali badha", "Oo pampu bhagotam", "Ee desaniki dikkevvaru", "Yemoutodee desam", "Teerani samasya", "Sare jahase achcha", "Tulabharam", "Gasochindi", "Orey subbiga neeku phonochindi", "Kondanu tavvi", "Parivarthana", "Telesochindi", "Undile manchi kalam", "Papakshama", "Deevudi roopam", "Idi maga prapancham", "Idi comedy kadu", "Raktasikta nadulu daati", "Avunu valliddaru kstapaddaru", "Chittaginchandi", "Nachavoy Narayana", "Chinnapillalu", "Kotta satruvu", "Vaammoo!Gandhi garu", "Tom and Jerry" and "Kaalutunna poola tota". He also contributed many plays for All India Radio like "Gaddi"," Alludu baboy alludu", "Santhi kapotam", "Chavataniki Time ledu", "Maa avidato Chepta" and others.

Though he had written many serious dramas, he was known as comedy writer because of his comedy punch in the plays. Most of his comedy playlets bagged awards in many parishads. Veerla Varaprasad said that it is his luck to have that name and he would like to continue the same tempo in his works. While paying respects to Pingali, Sri Sri and Jandhyala, he said that they are his inspiration.

Varaprasad received many awards and felicitations like Jandhyala Award by Kala Manjari, Vijayawada, Telugu Kalasamithi, Machilipatnam, Special Jury Award from Kuwait Telugu Association, best scriptwriter award in Sumadhura Comedy Playlet Competitions, Jashuva Sahiti Samtha Award and many during his fifty years of the cultural field.

"I like comedy and 15 of my playlets were selected and staged in Sumadhura comedy playlet competitions and received awards. I am eagerly waiting for their recognition for my fifty years of service because the only organisation is promoting comedy playlets in the State by conducting competitions for the last two and half decades. Though I write serious plays, personally I like comedy. I like to thank my wife Ramanamma and other family members for their cooperation during my cultural journey. I will be ever grateful to the directors to choose my scripts for staging in many parishads" said Veerla Varaprasada Rao while concluding the conversation.