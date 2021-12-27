Vijayawada: Parents seek CJI's intervention in Ayesha Meera case

Vijayawada: Parents of Ayesha Meera, a B Pharmacy student, who was brutally raped and murdered at Girls' hostel in Ibrahimpatnam of Krishna district in 2007, wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Sunday, requesting the latter to do justice to the family and punish the real culprits in the case.

Ayesha was brutally raped and murdered in the hostel room on December 26 night and the incident came to light the next day, on December 27. 14 years have been completed on Sunday since the ghastly incident took place in Ibrahimpatnam and shocked the combined State of Andhra Pradesh.

The parents wrote an open letter to the CJI, who was on a three-day visit to Krishna and Guntur districts from December 24 to 26.

The parents alleged that the law enforcement agencies and investigation departments have grossly failed to nab the real culprits even after 14 years of the horrible incident. The parents alleged the clues were destroyed and important files and records related to the case were burnt in the court in Vijayawada. They alleged an innocent Dalit, Satyam Babu was implicated and imprisoned in the murder case. Later, the court acquitted Satyam Babu in the murder case and released from the prison. They said SIT was formed and later the case was handed over to the CBI, which also failed to arrest the real culprits, they noted.

The deceased parents said the culprits can be arrested after conducting the Narco analysis test of the hostel warden and other hostel students, who were present at the time of brutal rape and murder in the hostel. Stating that justice was done in the cases of Nirbhaya in Delhi and Disha in Hyderabad, they questioned why justice was not done in Ayesha Meera case.

They recalled that the Andhra Pradesh High Court in its verdict on March 31, 2017 stated that the police officials have made Satyam Babu scapegoat in the murder case to save the real culprits and ordered the government to take action on police officials, who were responsible for imprisonment of Satyam Babu.

The parents said the State government failed to respond to the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on taking action against the erring police officials. They said the CBI had unearthed the mortal remains of Ayesha Meera and sent for forensic tests. Though CBI officials have promised to return the mortal remains of their daughter, till date they neither returned mortal remains nor the report, they alleged.

The parents lamented that they don't have the energy to fight for justice anymore as they were exhausted in the 14 years of struggle.