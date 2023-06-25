Live
Vijayawada: PD Act invoked against woman ganja peddler
- Nelaturi Durga alias Palakka (34), a resident of Santhi Nagar, was so far caught 12 times while selling ganja
- The Commissioner of Police urges people to inform the police if they find anybody selling or consuming ganja
Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata issued orders on Saturday invoking the PD Act against a woman who was selling ganja for the past few years and creating law and orders problem in the city.
Nelaturi Durga alias Palakka (34), a resident of Santhi Nagar, under the Nunna police station limits has been booked under the PD Act. She was caught 12 times while selling ganja for the past few years and the police officials warned her several times to shun the activity of selling ganja.
But, she continued the illegal activity and was creating law and order problems in the city.
The city Commissioner of Police so far invoked PD act on five persons, who were selling ganja. Earlier the PD Act was invoked on Jonnalagadda Saramma for selling ganja.
The Police Commissioner has urged the people to inform the police control room if they notice the ganja peddlers and consumers. Nelaturi Durga is the second woman in the city to be booked under the PD act for ganja peddling.