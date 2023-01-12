Vijayawada: PDS vehicle owners to get insurance premium

Vijayawada: Here is good news for mobile dispensing unit (PDS door delivery) vehicle owners. The State government is going to remit Rs 9.2 crore annual insurance premium for 9,060 PDS door delivery vehicles by January 13.

When the owners of mobile dispensing units met Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and narrated their problems by stating that the banks were deducting the insurance premium amount of Rs 10,000 for each vehicle from the vehicle annual rental amount credited by the State government, the Minister brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister reacted immediately and wrote a letter to bankers not to remit the insurance premium amount and stated that the government will pay the premium.

As part of it, the Chief Minister directed the officials to release insurance premium which amounts to Rs 9.2 cr by January 13. The PDS vehicle owners heaved a sigh of relief and thanked both the Civil Supplies Minister and the Chief Minister.