Vijayawada: Pending salaries of Urdu Academy staff released

Vijayawada: Urdu Academy Chairman Nadeem Ahmed said the State government has released six months' pending salaries of 167 Urdu Academy staff and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the initiative to help the staff.

Nadeem Ahmed said the Urdu Academy employees had been facing hardships due to delay in payment of salaries and the matter was taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and officials.

Speaking to the media at Urdu Academy office in Bhavanipuram on Wednesday, Nadeem said the State government is also taking steps to resolve the 30-year-old problem of employees. He said the employees had been facing difficulties due to technical problems to get salaries every month and the issue was also taken to the notice of the CM.

He said 167 employees are working in the 36 libraries and reading rooms and 36 computer training centres run by the Urdu Academy in the State. He said that he was appointed as the chairman of the Urdu Academy eight months ago and stated that he would try to resolve the problems of the employees with the help and support of the YSRCP government and Minorities welfare department.