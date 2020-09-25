Vijayawada: Performing in presence of Pratibha Patil a memorable moment: Ajay Kumar

Vijayawada: Dr Ch Ajay Kumar, a classical dancer and choreographer started giving stage performances 30 years ago and earned fame for Kuchipudi dance. Like Vedantam Satyanarayana Sarma, Ajay is also known for his portrayal of female characters such as Satyabhama, Mahishasura Mardhani, Durga. He has given more than 4000 performances in all over India and abroad. Ajay Kumar visited countries like the United States of America, United Kingdom, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore and Mascot, Sri Lanka and exhibited his talent to the connoisseurs. Ajay shared his great memories with 'The Hans India'.



"I was very much happy when I got an opportunity to perform before the then President of India Pratibha Patil in Yoga University, Bangalore in connection with the All India Universities Conference of those countries. It was a great memory when she appreciated and presented a memento to me. Similarly, I was happy when the dance legends Kelucharan Mahapatro, Raja Reddy, Radha Reddy, Swapna Sundari and Sobhanaidu were in the jury panel and declared my selection as 'A' grade classical dance artiste in Doordarshan," said Ajaya Kumar.

Ajay said that he was little bit panic when visited Zilla Parishad School in Guntur district on behalf of Spic Macy organisation for demonstrative lectures. It was a grand success and received good response form the students. Really it was a great experience and exposure for me with general academic students.

Ajay Kumar is working as lecturer in Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Dance College, Vijayawada.

"Another rarest opportunity I got to participate in the Jarige International Dance Festival in Guwahati. This festival is also called as "Bhagya Chandra Dance Festival". This will be organised only on full moon day in the fort of King Bhagya Chanda. So far only three Andhra dance artistes performed in that festival. I am one among them. It is a pride for me to participate in that festival. Moreover, I am the youngest dancer among the participants so far in that festival," Ajay Kumar said.

While concluding his chat he said that the Government must take initiation to promote this divine art form by arranging classical dance festivals at all important Temples in Andhra Pradesh as a seva for God.