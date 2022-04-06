Vijayawada: Pilot project to make beaches clean

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the pilot project to manufacturing value added materials from garbage as part of implementation of eco-friendly methods for sustainable growth should be linked to Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme and make the beaches very clean.

He held a meeting with the representatives of Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet (GASP) on starting the pilot project at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Stating that a clear mechanism is in place in the state for collection of garbage, he said the state government has been seriously looking into recycling and reusing of non bio-degradable materials and the experience of GASP should be used in this regard.

The Chief Minister said 10,777 Rythu Bharosa Kendras ( RBKs) would become centres for natural farming in future adding that there is a need to strengthen them and encourage hiring centres for natural farming.

"Natural farming methods should not be confined to labs. They should be made available to farmers and encouraged in every village across the state. There is a need to fix remunerative price to natural farming products and the difference of price of regular farming and natural farming products should be clearly seen. Natural farming products should be certified. The state government is looking into setting up a university for natural farming and a graduation course should be introduced in natural farming," he said.

On eco tourism, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare plans to provide employment opportunities to locals in such projects.

GASP representative, renowned international designer, Parley for the Oceans founder Cyrill Gutsch gave a presentation to the Chief Minister on plastic waste removal and recycling. Expressing concern over pollution of oceans due to plastic waste, he said it is important to recycle it and also to follow environmentally friendly policies in the process. "Only nine per cent of 150 million tonne of single use plastic products is being recycled and the remaining is the cause for concern. Turning plastic waste into value added products using eco-friendly methods will pave the way for a new economy," Gutsch said.

He explained to the Chief Minister the process of preparation of building construction materials, furniture, clothes, shoes and other various value added products though plastic waste by Parley company which is subsidiary of GASP.

The representatives of GASP briefed the Chief Minister on the project of eco tourism in Uttarakhand. The officials said there is a scope for development of eco tourism in Araku, Ananthagiri and Rampachodavaram areas and the Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare plans in this regard.

Chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Chief Minister's special chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, municipal administration and urban development special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi, food processing secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, tribal welfare secretary Kanthilal Dande, AP Markfed managing director P S Pradyumna, GASP chairman Erik Solheim, GASP secretary general Satya Tripati, Parley for the Oceans founder Cyrill Gutsch, eco tourism investor Adithi Balbir, S4 Capital PLC director for operations Poran Malani and other officials were present in the meeting.