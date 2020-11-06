Vijayawada: Plastic bottle recycling kiosks inaugurated

Vijayawada: Krishna district collectorMd Imtiaz inaugurated the plastic bottle recycling station kiosk near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Thursday. The plastic bottle recycling station kiosk crushes the plastic bottles into small pieces.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is installing seven recycling kiosks at seven places in the city in association with the Power Grid Corporation and GMR.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the district administration vigorously canvassed for the plastic-free Vijayawada city before the coronavirus. He said the campaign has slowed down due to the impact of Covid 19. He said plastic bottle recycling is very useful to reduce the plastic menace in the city. He said in the first phase the plastic bottle recycling plants are arranged at the PWD grounds, Bus station, Durga temple and other areas and later these plants will be set up in other places in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said the VMC is holding discussions with the supermarkets and other shopping malls so that the users of plastic bottle recycle kiosk, can get some discount and benefits in the shopping.

He said the users can enter their mobile number in the kiosks. The kiosks are very useful to the city as waste plastic bottles can be crushed very easily. Plastic bottles are obstructing the flow of drain water in the side drains in the city and one of the important reasons for the stagnation of water in many colonies during the rainy season. Now, the plastic bottles menace can be reduced to some extent by recycling.