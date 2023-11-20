Vijayawada: Play on Shivaji gets good response

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Samskara Bharathi conducted a historical play titled ‘Jayaho Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Majaraj’ at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here on Saturday. Chatrapati Shivaji was born in 1630 in the hill-fort of Shivneri near Pune. He was inspired by his mother and accepted Samartha Ramadas as motivational guru. Dr PVN Krishna penned and directed the historical play and was lauded for the dialogues. As many as 50 people performed in the drama.

Music was composed by Kumara Suryanarayana and background score given by Vasu, J Sravan Kumar, Raviteja and A Balu. Set was designed by SV Raju and V Satheesh. Light were set up by Y Rajendra Prasad and Phani and costumes, makeup was done by Parabhrhamachari, BT Naidu and Venkataswamy.

PVN Krishna was appreciated by the audience for his efforts in coordinating all the front and backstage artistes for producing the mega project under the flag of Saibaba Natya Mandali.