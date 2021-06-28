Top
Vijayawada: Police book 2-lakh cases for violation of curfew rules

Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu has said two lakh cases under Motor Vehicle Act were booked for violation of curfew under the limits of the Commissionerate during the last three months.

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu has said two lakh cases under Motor Vehicle Act were booked for violation of curfew under the limits of the Commissionerate during the last three months.

The Commissioner inspected the implementation of curfew on the MG Road and interacted with the media on Sunday. He said the police booked 600 cases on Saturday for violation of curfew rules in the city.

He said still Covid was not rooted out completely and appealed to the people to follow the Covid protocol like wearing mask and maintaining physical distance.

He said around 6,000 vehicles were seized in Vijayawada alone for violation of curfew rules and made it clear that curfew will be implemented from 6 pm to 6 am till further orders issued by the government.

Srinivasulu said the police booked cases on 8000 vehicle users and 2000 shops for violation of curfew rules since curfew started.

