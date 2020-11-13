Vijayawada Police Commissionerate jurisdiction to be increased

Vijayawada: The police department is gearing up to expand the limits of the Vijayawada police Commissionerate by merging some existing police stations of Krishna district into the Commissionerate.

It may be noted that the State government has decided to increase the existing 13 districts into 25 in the state and began the administrative process in this regard. Consequently, police stations will also be divided into the two new districts.

Krishna district will be bifurcated into two districts Machilipatnam and Vijayawada with headquarters in Machilipatnam and Vijayawada. In all, 18 police stations, which are under the Krishna district police limits will be merged with the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits.

Krishna district police stations under the limits of the circles of Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama, Tiruvuru, Mylavaram and Hanuman Junction will be merged with the Vijayawada police Commissionerate. Two police stations Thotlavalluru and Pamidimukkala, which are under the limits of the Vijayawada police Commissionerate will be merged with Machilipatnam district police.

The following police stations which are under the limits of Krishna district police will come under the limits of Vijayawada police Commissionerate. Jaggaiahpet, Vatsavai, Chillakallu, Penuganchiprolu, Nandigama, Kanchikacharla, Chandarlapadu, Veerulapadu, Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta, Chatrai, Gampalagudem, G Konduru, A Konduru, Reddygudem, Hanuman Junction and Veeravalli.

Interestingly, proposals are being made to keep the police stations of Gannavaram in the existing Vijayawada Commissionerate limits. The state government proposed to reorganise the police stations basing on the geographical boundaries of the Lok Sabha constituencies.

Though, Gannavaram assembly constituency falls under Machilipatnam Lok Sabha segment limits, Gannavaram police station is likely to be in the limits of the Vijayawada police Commissionerate because many VIPs visit the Airport and they come to Vijayawada for the stay in hotels and other purposes.

The senior officials of the police department are working out on changes to be made to the existing structure of police stations in the Krishna district police and the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits. The district will be bifurcated into the two districts and all government departments too will be bifurcated for which groundworks are continuing for the past few weeks.