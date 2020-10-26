Vijayawada: Police likely to arrest the accused in Divya Tejaswini's murder case today

In a sensational murder case of an engineering student Divya Tejaswini in Vijayawada, the police are likely to arrest the accused Nagendra who will be discharged from GGH hospital today. It is also expected that the chargesheet would be filed in the court after arresting the accused. So far, as many as 45 people have been quizzed in the case and forensic and postmortem reports confirms Divya's death was not of suicide.

Police are investigating the murder case of a Vijayawada engineering student who caused a stir in Telugu states. Police believe that Nagendra killed Divya by slitting her throat due to a quarrel between them. He then attacked himself with a knife who was critically injured in the incident and is being treated at GGH Hospital.

The accused Nagendra has raised allegations against the deceased stating that he had married Divya to which the family members of Divya ruled out it as false and alleged that the accused wast trying the portray her daughter in bad vein and demanded the government to punish him severely. However, after investigation, the Disha police who are investigating the case have confirmed that Nagendra has killed Divya and decided to arrest him and seek custody.

Meanwhile, the government has sanctioned Rs. 10 lakh ex gratia to the kin of Divya after meeting chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the help of home minister Sucharita. It remains to be seen what the court would decide on the accused in the case.