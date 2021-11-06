Vijayawada: Police on job to contain ganja, liquor smuggling

Vijayawada: City Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu has said that the cops are conducting raids on the ganja and liquor peddlers, arresting the culprits and trying to check the transportation of drugs, liquor, gutka and ganja.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, the commissioner said the Special Enforcement Bureau team under the limits of the Police Commissionerate conducted raids and seized gutka worth Rs 6 crore and booked cases on 570 gutka and ganja peddlers during the past few years. He said the police also seized 8,000 kgs of ganja and seized 250 vehicles. He informed the media that 4,000 persons were arrested and 1,400 vehicles were seized during the past few months.

Referring to drugs case of Mundra port, the CP once again made it clear that Vijayawada city has no connection with the mega drugs case in Mundra port, Gujarat. He said the Vijayawada city address was used by the drug mafia on two occasions. Referring to the rowdy sheets, the commissioner said 18 rowdies were externed from the city and new rowdy sheets were opened on 116 anti-social elements.