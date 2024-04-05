Vijayawada: Police to step up vigil at inter-state borders

Vijayawada: Police, revenue and other departments’ officials participated in the inter-state border districts officials review meeting organised in Tiruvuru of NTR district on Thursday.

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao, commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata, Rural DCP K Srinivasa Rao, NTR district joint collector Sampath Kumar, Khammam district (Telangana) collector PV Gowtham, police commissioner Sunil Dutt, officials of the excise, Special Enforcement Bureau, revenue, transport, forest and IT departments attended the review meeting.

The officials have decided to increase vigil at the inter-state border checkpoints and toll gates to ensure free and fair elections. They discussed sharing information on anti-social elements, who cross the borders and keep track of bad elements.