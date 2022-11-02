Vijayawada: Poly Tech Fest-2022 poster released

Vijayawada (NTR District): Minister of Revenue and Skill Development Buggana Rajendranath and Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalawada Naga Rani released posters of the forthcoming three-day Poly Tech Fest-2022 that would be held here from November 24.

After releasing the poster, the Minister said that the Fest would stimulate students' creativity and innovative thinking so they can come up with the greatest answers.

Poly Tech Fest is an annual technical fest organised by the Department of Technical Education, where students can congregate, exchange information, skills and technological applications. This year, 84 government and 173 private polytechnics will take part in the Tech Fest. At district and State levels, the Tech Fest-2022 is anticipated to feature more than 800 creative projects by students.

At district-level, the first place winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and the runner-up will receive Rs 10,000. The first prize at State-level will receive Rs one lakh followed by Rs 50,000 for the second place and Rs 25,000 for the third place. It is a practice to conduct Tech Fest every two years, but not held in 2020 due to corona pandemic. However, this year it is planned well in advance and for the first time, cash awards are also announced to encourage the student community of polytechnics.

Joint Director V Padma Rao, Secretary SBTET K Vijaya Bhaskar and other DTE officials participated.