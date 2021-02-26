Vijayawada postal division bags five awards

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada postal division secured five awards in various categories during the divisional-level heads conference of Andhra Pradesh Circle recently held at Visakhapatnam, KVLN Murthy, senior superintendent of Vijayawada division Post Offices informed.

He said in a statement here on Wednesday that the Vijayawada postal division bagged five awards at the AP circle-level including first position in Aadhaar, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and second position in Postal Life Insurance, India Post Payment Bank, and Philately.

Murthy congratulated the staff under Vijayawada division for their continuous efforts for winning the awards. He appealed to the staff to continue the same spirit this year also.

He appealed to the people to utilise the services of the postal department which is providing services like Aadhaar enrolment and upgradation, India Post Payment Bank, saving schemes, postal life insurance and AEPS transactions among others.