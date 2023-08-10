Vijayawada: Power employees withdraw strike notice

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (APSPEJAC) on Wednesday withdrew the proposed indefinite strike following talks with energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, chief secretary K Jawahar Reddy and other officials at the AP secretariat.

The JAC leaders decided to launch indefinite strike from Thursday i.e. August 10. On Wednesday, minister Ramachandra Reddy has agreed to concede some of their demands. Consequently, the JAC leaders announced withdrawal of strike notice. The government has agreed for the pay revision, which is one of the important demands of the employees. The meeting was also agreed to form a committee with senior officials of power utilities for pay fixation.

APSPEJAC chairman P Chandrasekhar, general secretary P Prathap Reddy and convener B Sai Krishna and other leaders attended the meeting. Later, the officials and the JAC leaders signed the agreement.

The two sides have decided to resolve some pending issues. The JAC leaders demanded the equal pay for equal work, direct payment of wages to the contract employees without interference of middlemen and agencies among others. The JAC leaders put forth 12 demands before the government. JAC chairman Chandrasekhar, general secretary P Prathap Reddy and convener B Sai Krishna informed the media that strike notice will be withdrawn and employees will attend the duties as usual as the government had agreed to concede some main demands of the employees.