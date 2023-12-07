Vijayawada: Power restoration works underway in state

Vijayawada : The power restoration works in the cyclone-affected areas are continuing in full swing in the state after the cyclone Michaung crossed the coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon. The cyclone coupled with winds at a speed of 90-100 km damaged power lines, poles, feeders, sub-stations in many parts of the state interrupting power supply and causing loss to the energy department.

In a press release on Wednesday the energy department said that power restoration works W are underway and special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand was monitoring the works continuously and instructed the officials to complete the works in a time bound manner.

APTransco and discoms’ officials appraised the status of power restoration works to the special chief secretary Vijayanand.

APTransco officials explained that of the 17 feeders that were affected, 10 feeders have already been restored and the remaining 7 are expected to be restored by Thursday.