  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Power restoration works underway in state

Vijayawada: Power restoration works underway in state
x
Highlights

Energy department says special CS Vijayanand is monitoring the works continuously

Vijayawada : The power restoration works in the cyclone-affected areas are continuing in full swing in the state after the cyclone Michaung crossed the coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon. The cyclone coupled with winds at a speed of 90-100 km damaged power lines, poles, feeders, sub-stations in many parts of the state interrupting power supply and causing loss to the energy department.

In a press release on Wednesday the energy department said that power restoration works W are underway and special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand was monitoring the works continuously and instructed the officials to complete the works in a time bound manner.

APTransco and discoms’ officials appraised the status of power restoration works to the special chief secretary Vijayanand.

APTransco officials explained that of the 17 feeders that were affected, 10 feeders have already been restored and the remaining 7 are expected to be restored by Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X