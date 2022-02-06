Vijayawada: PRC sadhana samithi discussions with Govt ends on positive note

VIJAYAWADA: Employees decided to withdraw their scheduled agitation programme from February 7 as the state government came forward and settled their demands on PRC related issues.



Later a Joint statement was issued issued by Ministers committee and employees steering committee.



Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the important points of agreement between the government and employees steering committee include: PRC report contents should be given after issuing a GO. Fitment 23 per cent will continue. HRA 10 per cent below 50,000 population, below 2 lakh 12 per cent and district head quarters 16 per cent agreed. Above 50 lakh 24 per cent. Secretariat and HOD staff 24 per cent HRA will continue upto 2024 June.



Additional quantum of pension for pensioners. Separate PRC orders for RTC and public sector units soon. A road map will be prepared by March 22 to settle CPS issue. Village and Ward secreariat staff services will be given PRC salaries by June 22. Government agreed for continuation of CCAs.



PRC Sadhana Samithi leader Bandi Srinivas said thanked government and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for considering the demands of employees. He said that employees are withdrawing their scheduled agitation from February 7. PRC sadhana Samithi leader Suryanarayana thanked the government for resolving the issues of employees in a record time.

PRC sadhana Samithi leader Venkatrami Reddy thanked CM fore resolving the issues of employees. He said majority of the demands were settled.

Bopparaju Venkateswarlu thanked the government for agreeing to reveal PRC report and decisions taken on HRA and other issues.