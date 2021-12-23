Vijayawada: PRC talks end inconclusively

Vijayawada: The discussions on PRC held by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma with employees' associations were inconclusive. However, the Chief Secretary assured the employees to arrange a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddyto settle the PRC issue in four days.

The Chief Secretary in a meeting organised earlier with secretaries of various departments directed the officials to settle various non-financial issues of employees at district and state level by organising joint staff council meetings.

Later, the Chief Secretary conducted a meeting with various employees' associations and discussed PRC and other demands. The employees made it clear that the PRC issue will be settled before the Chief Minister and appealed to the Chief Secretary to arrange a meeting with the CM.

After the conclusion of the meeting, AP JAC leader Bandi Srinivasa Rao said that they insisted on the implementation of Asutosh Misra commission recommendations. He said that they requested the Chief Secretary to settle the PRC issue as early as possible as they gave up their agitation after the assurance of the government.

AP Amaravati JAC chairman B Venkateswarlu said that there was no truth in the government's argument on additional burden on the exchequer with PRC and fitment. He said that they submitted a detailed report on the additional expenditure to be incurred by the government based on the fitment from 27 per cent to 45 per cent. He said that if the fitment fixed at 28 per cent there will be additional expenditure of Rs 3100 crore and fitment at 44 per cent Rs 8,200 crore on the government

He said that they also submitted a report on how employees will lose Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 per month if the fitment was made at 14.29 per cent as recommended by the secretaries committee. He said that if the fitment is fixed at 28 per cent there will be additional expenditure of Rs 8,200 crore on the government. He said that they also appealed to the Chief Secretary to clear the dues of Rs 1600 crore to employees. The Chief Secretary assured to clear the dues by the end of March. He said that they also demanded for release of pending DAs.