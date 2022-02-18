Vijayawada: Principal's order to remove burkha kicks up a row

Vijayawada: Hijab/burkha row which started in Karnataka recently has reached Vijayawada too. Two students clad in burkha in the 69-year-old Andhra Loyola College were asked to remove it and go to classroom. Soon after, the parents of the girls and community leaders met the principal and the matter was solved amicably later as students attended the classes.

Two degree final year students as usual attended the college on Thursday. The college principal, Father Kishore, who usually makes rounds in the college, had noticed the two burkha clad students and asked them to remove the burkha and go to classes. The two girls were shocked over the principal particularly referring to removal of burkha which had never happened before.

They told the principal that they had been attending the college for the last three years in burkha but never faced such situation. They said they would change into uniform from burkha in the changing room in the college before going into the classroom.

Disturbed over the principal specifically ordering removal of burkha, the girls informed their parents who along with community elders reached the college. Later, the matter was taken to the notice of the commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata and the district collector J Nivas.

The collector asked the college principal to allow the students into the classroom. In the meantime, Machavaram police went to the college and spoke to the college management, students and the parents.

College principal Fr Kishore told the media that the students had agreed to follow the uniform code while joining the college. The students said they would follow the dress code daily in the classroom and wear the burkha while going to the college only.

Md Fataulla, TDP Minority wing general secretary had suggested that the education department issue a circular to the educational institutions allowing the students to attend the college as per their culture. He said hijab or burkha is used for a long time and it should be continued. He said the controversies can be prevented if the government issues circular in this regard.