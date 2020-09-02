Vijayawada: Private hospitals told to treat non Coronavirus patients

Vijayawada: Nuzvid sub-collector Pratishta Mangain has warned private hospitals of stern action for rejecting treatment to non-Covid patients. She has made it clear public health is very important and warned the government would not tolerate the negligence in this regard.



She addressed the Covid task force committee meeting at the municipal office on Wednesday.

She said the there are many complaints that the private hospitals are not treating the patients suffering from general health problems in Nuzvid. She asked the hospitals to conduct the Covid tests and do the treatment, if they get negative to Covid and sent to the Covid hospitals if they tested positive. She asked the private hospitals to upload the details of the Covid positives in a special app prepared by the government.

Sub-collector informed that the hospitals can collect Rs 750 for rapid test and Rs 2800 for the VRDL test as per the norms of the government. She suggested the hospitals to consult the medical and health department for the testing kits and PPE kits and stressed upon the need to give proper training to the staff to conduct the Rapid and VRDL testing.

Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu said medical profession is a holy profession and praised the services of doctors in Covid pandemic time. He requested the private hospitals to treat the patients visiting the hospitals for the treatment.

Deputy DMHO Dr D Asha, Municipal commissioner N Vasu Babu, Tahsildar M Suresh, Town circle inspector Ramachandra Rao and representatives of the hospitals attended the Task Force meeting.

On the other hand, the restrictions will continue on trading activity till September 15 and shops will be allowed to open from 7 am to 2 pm only.