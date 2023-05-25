Vijayawada: PTD EU demands filling of vacancies

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD) Employees Union general secretary (later elected as president) Palisetti Damodara Rao demanded the government to fill the posts lying vacant in the public transport department. He said the employees had been suffering due to overload of work due to not filling the posts for a long time. He said the PTD staff are suffering due to shortage of clerical staff, supervisors and traffic maintenance staff.

He alleged that PTD officials are not taking measures to conduct a meeting with the union leaders to resolve pending issues.

Addressing the 27th state level meeting of EU at a function hall in Kanuru near here on Wednesday, Damodara Rao said the government has given permission for the promotions of 2,096 employees after the APSRTC employees became the public transport department employees and these employees will get promotions.

He demanded the management to release the three years surrender leave that has been pending for a long time as also payment of night allowance along with the salary.

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the Amaravati JAC will take the responsibility to fight for the rights of the public transport department staff.

The APSRTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao assured the employees that their grievances would be addressed. He said 1,150 posts were filled under compassionate grounds and urged the staff to work with dedication and bring good name to the state government and the department. He assured that the arrears will be released to the employees.

Meanwhile, the Employees Union elected new executive body. Palisetti Damodara Rao has been elected as the new president of the union.

He was working as general secretary of the union. G V Narasaiah (Kadapa) has been elected as the general secretary. M A Siddiq has been elected as treasurer, P Subramanyam working president, K Nageswara Rao as chief vice-president, A Prabhakar Yadav, G Narayana, MD Prasad and P Bhanu Murthy were elected as deputy general secretaries of the Employees Union.