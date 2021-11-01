Vijayawada: Punjab National Bank organises walkathon against corruption

Vijayawada: Punjab National Bank is observing Vigilance Awareness Week with theme Independent India @75 Self Reliance with integrity (26th October 2021 to 1st November 2021).

As a part of completion of 75 years of Independence, PNB, Circle Office, Vijayawada organised a Walkathon to sensitise the general public about the vigilance awareness programme organised for eradication of corruption and building a new nation in society.

The staff members of the bank actively participated in the walkathon and parade in Bandar Road, Vijayawada with holding banners, placards and raised slogans against the corruption.

The programme was inaugurated by A Uday Bhaskar Reddy, Circle Head - DGM. He administered the integrity pledge to all staff members. Bhaskar Reddy enlightened the staff members about the Vigilance Awareness Week, its importance and the steps to be taken to act with vigilant, integrity and transparency while discharging duties. Senior officers of the bank and all other staff members of the circle office and local branches of the Vijayawada Circle participated in the programme.

The integrity pledge was also taken by all the staff of the bank at their respective offices. The bank organised Grama Sabhas at rural branches of the Circle during the week, he added.