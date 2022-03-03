Vijayawada: Punnamma Thota busiest colony with hectic activity

Vijayawada: Once a residential locality, Punnamma Thota, gradually transformed into commercial area due to increasing business activities.



The area is one of the smallest and busiest colonies in Vijayawada city located in the prime location on Bandar Road. All India Radio, passport office, St Anns hospital, Montessori Mahila College, automobile showrooms, gold and jewellery shops are in this locality.

As trading and business activities increased during the past few decades, many houses were converted into shops and commercial complexes. The colony is located adjacent to MG Road.

House rents are very high in Punnamma Thota and demand for rented houses is also very high due to its prime location.

Government offices, indoor stadium and IGMC are located very near to the colony and corporate offices and the quarters of government senior officers are also in Punnamma Thota.

Delete Edit Prasanna Anjaneya Temple Passport Office



