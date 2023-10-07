Vijayawada: Purushotham nominated as AP Chef de Mission

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association (APOA) president RK Purushotham has been nominated as Andhra Pradesh Chef de Mission (In-charge of the team) for the forthcoming 37th edition of National Games. Meanwhile, International Athlete and Asian Games Medalist Yarraji Jyothi will be the flag-bearer for the Andhra Pradesh Contingent.

The 37th edition of the National Games is set to be hosted in Goa from October 26 to November 9, 2023. The opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on October 26 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be declaring the Games open.

In view of the games, Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association (APOA) has sent these two intimations to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Organising Committee for the Goa National Games. The APOA executive committee has unanimously passed these two nominations without any opposition.

In the earlier National Games, which were held at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, International Volleyball Coach and Referee and Dronacharya award winner AV Ramana Rao acted as Chef de Mission, and International Archery Vennam Jyothi Surekha was the flag-bearer for the Andhra Pradesh Contingent. However, the IOA has sent a communique to the APOA President to appoint two Deputy Chef De Mission and another two supporting staff. These nominations will be finalised in the APOA executive committee meeting that will take place in Vijayawada on October 12.

According to APOA president RK Purushotham, regarding the 37th edition of Goa National Games, his association was mulling conducting a joint meeting with the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) in Vijayawada on October 12. For that, his association has already written a letter to the SAAP Vice-Chairman & Managing Director (VC & MD) HM Dhanachandra, he added. Further, he said that the APOA hadn’t received any emails or intimations from the IOA in September to appoint a Chef De Mission for the Goa National Games.

Then the APOA approached the Delhi High Court, and before delivery of the court verdict, the IOA had sent an email to the APOA regarding Chef De Mission, Deputy Chef De Mission, and the other supporting staff, he explained. Purushotham said that the APOA is setting up preparations to go to the Goa National Games. His association was set to conduct a meeting with the selected game’s sports associations, he said. As of now, Beach Volleyball (Men and Women), Beach Handball (Men), Field Handball (Men), Kho-Kho (Men), Softball, Sepak Takraw (Men), Athletics, Wrestling, Boxing, Swimming, Weightlifting, Squash, Triathlon, Golf, Tennis, Knowing, Kayaking, Rowing, Modern Pentathlon, Wushu, Yoga, Mallakamba, and other games selected for the National Games, he added.