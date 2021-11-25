Vijayawada: Railway tracks restored in record time

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Division completes track restoration works at Padugupadu in a record time of 40 hours covering 1.8 km length track between Padugupadu and Nellore main line which was affected and submerged due to heavy inflow of water.

Over 300 workmen and team of officers and staff worked relentlessly to restore the up and down line track to normalcy on Tuesday night.

The track restoration of Vijayawada-Chennai and Down Chennai-Vijayawada main line was completed at Nellore-Padugupadu section on important Vijayawada-Chennai Grand Trunk route. The traffic was resumed and restored to complete normalcy.

Due to Cyclone Jawad both Up and Down lines were submerged for a length of 1.8 km including Padugupadu yard and water was flowing one meter above the rail level.

Scores of trains were cancelled, diverted and regulated due to the impact of cyclone and damage of railway tracks. The passengers suffered hardships due to cancellation of trains.

Immediately, traffic was suspended and all the concerned officials were alerted.

While preparing for the worst case scenario, Vijayawada Division initiated restoration preparation works by mobilising required men, material and machinery on November 20.

The flood water started receding on November 21 morning and Railways took up the restoration works and all the work was completed by November 23 night.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan thanked General Manager Gajanan Mallya and headquarters officials for their continuous guidance and support. The DRM congratulated the branch officers and their team especially engineering staff for quick response, detailed planning, prompt execution and relentless working.

He also said that resumption of train services provided needed relief.