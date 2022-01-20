Vijayawada: Rainwater stagnation torments Ramarajya Nagar residents

Vijayawada: Rainwater stagnation on the roads during rainy season has been tormenting the residents of Ramarajya Nagar. Besides this, they are also facing hardships due to lack of basic amenities like roads, proper stormwater drainage system etc.



Ramarajya Nagar is in 45th division in West Assembly constituency. The existing side drains are unable to cater to the needs of the increasing population and sewage water. Open drains are the breeding grounds for mosquitoes for over two decades. During rainy season, the residents suffer from seasonal diseases and mosquitoes menace increase many folds causing sleepless nights to the people.

Other main problem the colony residents must put up is the bad condition of roads. The uneven roads results in stagnation of rainwater and its big challenge for the residents to wade through the stagnated water.

Due to many vacant lands in and around Ramarajya Nagar, there is no end for mosquito menace. Since located on the outskirts of the city and bordering Gollapudi village, police surveillance is very less in the colony. This allegedly encouraged the local youth to get habituated to consumption of ganja and liquor and spoiling their lives and career. One can see even teenagers taking ganja on the roads and isolated areas in Ramarajya Nagar. Parents are worried over the increasing consumption of ganja and asking the police to step up vigil in the colony and take action against the anti-social elements, who are supplying ganja to the youth.

R Mohan, a local resident of Ramarajya Nagar, felt there is an urgent need to improve the drainage system to check rainwater stagnation in the colony. There is a need to develop parks in the colony, he added.

Last but not the least, pigs are another headache for the residents of the colony. The civic authorities should to take steps to check the roaming of pigs in the colony.

A street with open drains in Ramarajya Nagar Damaged road with stones showing up Uneven road in Ramarajya Nagar




