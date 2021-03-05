Vijayawada: Rally for bringing voters to polling booths conducted

Vijayawada: As part of voter awareness programme, the district municipal polls observer Subrahmanyam and district Collector A Md Imtiaz flagged off a mega rally from Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here on Thursday.

Before flagging off the rally, they released the pamphlets which stated that "It is our right to exercise our franchise and responsibility".

Addressing the gathering, Subrahmanyam said that everyone should exercise his franchise for his future, for the development of the city, and for the development of the next generations. He said that polling arrangements were made keeping in view the Covid-19 regulations. He complimented the district administration for organising the voter awareness campaign. The district Collector said that there is little awareness among urban voters about the elections and the awareness campaign was launched to bring them to the polling booths. He called upon everyone to cast the vote feeling it as their responsibility. He said that campaign was designed to highlight the importance of voting to improve the polling percentage. Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh appealed to people to come out in large numbers to keep the city in the top position with high percentage of voting. Trainee IAS Bhavana Vasishta, CMHO Dr Geetabai and others were present.