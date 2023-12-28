Vijayawada: Rayanapadu wagon workshop team lifts 7th DRM Cup

Vijayawada : In the final match of the 7th DRM Cup Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament on Wednesday between Electrical (TRSO) and Rayanapadu Wagon Workshop teams, the Rayanapadu Wagon Workshop Team won the match and took the trophy home. The Electrical (TRSO) team finished second, and the Electrical Loco Shed (ELS) team finished third.

The 7th DRM’s Cup Cricket Tournament for all Departments across Vijayawada Division was organised by the Vijayawada Division Sports Association, South Central Railway, at Railway Stadium here from December 15 to 27.

The Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament was organised for its employees to encourage staff to play sports. A total of 14 teams representing the following branches competed in the tournament.

In the preliminary stage, all cricket matches were played in the knockout format with 20 overs per side. Matches in the semifinals and finals had a 25-over restriction for each team.

K Sagar of the Electrical (TRSO) team was named ‘Man of the Series’. The tournament’s best 25 players will represent Vijayawada Division in the next South Central Railway Inter-Divisional Cricket Championship.

The trophy was presented to the winning Rayanapadu Wagon Workshop Team by Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil. He also presented shields to the runners-up while complimenting all teams on their fantastic performance. He also urged the staff to instil the value of physical activity to live a healthy life.

D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure), B Valleswara Thokkala, Divisional Security Commissioner and Divisional Sports Officer and P Venkateswara Rao, ADFM & Treasurer of SCR Sports Association congratulated the winners and runners up.