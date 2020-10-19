Vijayawada: Receiving first Nandi award for TV dubbing great memory

Vijayawada: Kambhampati Subrahmanyam Kumar, multi-talented personality in theatre and TV field, was born and brought up in Vijayawada. Kumar crossed many hurdles with courage and confidence to reach his set goal. He was a successful person in theatreand also in electronic media. Kumar shifted to Hyderabad from Vijayawada to search his luck in both big and small screens. With his cheerful friendly nature, he has become one of the good and talented artistes for television serial makers. 'The Hans India' has interacted with Subrahmanya Kumar to know his success story and great memories in his career.



"It was a great memory to receive the first Nandi award for dubbing artist for TV serials. The Government of Andhra Pradesh first time announced that award and I am the first recipient for male dubbing and Gayatri received for female dubbing. I feel hard work will never go waste and it gives recognition. When I was in Vijayawada, I used to give voice for many commercials. Suvartha Vani Dixon gave many opportunities for encouragement in that field. I am proud to say I am the first news reader in Telugu screen when the Siti Cable of Vijayawada started news telecast. I am one of the news presenters selected," said Subrahmanya Kumar in a happy mood.

Kumar was born in a traditional family and his father KambhampatiGopalakrishnaiah was an ayurvedic doctor and mother Lakshmi Nancharamma housewife. At age of five, Kumar acted in a drama "Chairman" with the initiation of his brother Kasi Viswanath. Though Kumar was studying, his mind and eyes were always on stage. He acted in many plays like "chalchalgurram", "Padmavyuham", "AayyoVadhya", "Putukkujarajaradubukku me", "Kokkarakoo", "Kotta Patham", "AagandiKonchamaalochinchandi" and "Chuduchuduchitram", a street play and bagged many awards for his performance.

The thrust of Kumar made him to reach Hyderabad and shifted to police department from PWD department to make trials in television field. Initially, with his earlier experience, he started giving voice to the artistes and he was very much successful in that area.

"I started my TV career as a hero in 'Sitarmchitapatalu' and this made my way clear to stand in this field. After that I acted in more than one hundred Telugu TV serials like 'Chellelikappuram', 'SeetakokaChilaka', 'Nandini Vs Nandini', 'NaluguStambhalata' and still streaming serial 'Vadinamma'. By the grace of God, I am fully busy in this field. Besides acting in serials and movies, whenever I find free time, I also do dubbing to artistes," said Subrahmanya Kumar.

Kumar humbly said that still he likes theatre and recently he acted and directed a play 'Sadgathi', written by Snigdha was staged with Alapati Lakshmi and Bhargavi. He likes to do many more dramas in future also and render help to promote theatre.

"I always remember Vijayawada and the encouragement received from the organisations like Sumadhura Kala Niketan and Gurajada Kala Mandir during my dramatic career. I will never forget Boggavarapu Sudhakar and Ramesh in my lifetime for their help both morally and financially during my early stages in Hyderabad. As everybody's goal is to work in movies, I too did some movies but they did not attract the audience's attention. Now, I am doing one movie in the combination of star artiste Jagapati Babu and I am confident this movie will give a break for me on the big screen," narrated Kumar.

While concluding the conversation, KambhampatiSubrahmanya Kumar said that with the support of his wife Bharatalakshmi he could be able to continue in this field and he opined that the Hyderabad is heaven for hard and committed workers and at the same time it is unlucky for those time passers.