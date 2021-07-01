Vijayawada: Renovated Chennupati indoor stadium inaugurated

Vijayawada: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday inaugurated the renovated Chennupati Ramakotaiah indoor stadium at Patamata here on Thursday. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation renovated the stadium at a cost of Rs8.91 crore.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and MAUD Minister planted saplings at the indoor stadium. MLC Kareemunnisa, Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, local corporators and the officials of the VMC attended the renovated stadium inauguration event.

The spectacular indoor stadium has seating capacity of 1000 and indoor games like table tennis, volleyball and badminton can be played. Besides, tournaments can be hosted at the indoor stadium. The most notable point about the stadium is wooden floor court and rooftop. About 240 players can practice badminton and hone their skills. Lighting is also drastically improved and steps are taken to increase ventilation. Gym with modern equipment is another specialty of the indoor stadium. Special care was taken to drain out the rainwater from the stadium. The renovated indoor stadium with ample parking facility is definitely give big boost to indoor games in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha stressed on the need to make Vijayawada a pollution-free city. He said clean air, clean water and pollution-free environment are very important for good health. He called upon the people to plant saplings and increase the greenery in the city.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs600 crore for the development of the Vijayawada city during the last two years. He said the implementation of development works and welfare schemes continue unabated in the State in spite of the Covid pandemic. The State government would implement some more welfare schemes in future, he added.