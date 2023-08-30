Vijayawada: Rs 2 cr sanctioned for mini bus station at Vambay Colony

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Corporation (APSRTC) will construct a mini bus station in Vambay colony at a cost of Rs 2 crore for the convenience of local bus passengers.



The Transport, Roads and Building departments issued the orders for the sanction of the fund. The bus station will be built in 1.20 acres of land and will be very useful to the local residents. Bus passengers traveling to Hyderabad, Vizag and other places can board the RTC buses at the Vambay colony mini bus station. Besides, the bus station will be useful for the city services.

Population is increasing rapidly in recent years in Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambay colony, Nandamuri Nagar, Santhi Nagar, Andhra Prabha colony, Indira Nagar, Kandrika and other areas. It is estimated that 1.50 lakh people live between the Ajit Singh Nagar flyover and Kandrika. These colonies’ residents are going to the Pandit Nehru Bus station to board the buses to travel to other cities and districts. With the construction of a mini bus station, the RTC can operate the RTC buses to various destinations.

Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu said the mini bus station will be very useful to a large number of people living in Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambay colony and other areas.

Earlier, commissioner of Public Transport Department, Executive Officer and MD of the APSRTC furnished the proposal for construction of a mini bus station in Vambay colony. The bus station will have roofing, platforms and toilets and other amenities. Pradyumna, Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh issued the orders to sanction Rs 2 crore for construction of bus station in Vambay colony.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution in 2021 to allot two acres of land for construction of a mini bus station in Vambay colony, said MLA Malladi Vishnu.

He said a ground breaking ceremony will be performed soon for construction of the mini bus station and thanked the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanction of Rs 2 crore. He said bus services to Surampalli, G Konduru, Kondapavulur and other areas will be increased with construction of a mini bus station in Vambay colony.