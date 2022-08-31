Vijayawada: Rs 25 lakh donated to Indian Red Cross

Vijayawada: Governor and president of the AP branch of Indian Red Cross Society Biswabhusan Harichandan was handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh by Chandrasekhar Reddy, chairman of IRCS Nellore district branch and also chairman of Krishna Chaitanya Educational institutions at a programme held in Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The Governor appreciated the gesture of Chandrasekhar Reddy for donating Rs 25 lakh to the Nellore district branch of Red Cross Society to help them launch 13 projects and said that donations like these go a long way in taking up several humanitarian activities by the Red Cross Society to help the poor and downtrodden sections of the society.

Special chief secretary to Governor R P Sisodia, state IRCS chairman Dr A Sridhar Reddy, general secretary A K Parida, joint secretary to Governor P S Surya Prakash and family members of the donor Chandrasekhar Reddy were also present on the occasion.